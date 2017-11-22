FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyon Group attracts bids for three Australian solar, battery projects
#Deals - Asia
November 22, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

Lyon Group attracts bids for three Australian solar, battery projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Lyon Group, a private infrastructure developer, has fielded bids for three of its Australian utility-scale solar power and battery projects, including what would be the world’s largest battery, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The first three projects in Lyon’s pipeline are in the process of being sold,” Lyon’s spokesman said.

He declined to comment on the potential price tag for Lyon’s Cape York, Riverland and Nowingi solar storage projects, which have yet to begin construction, or on possible bidders.

The biggest of the three, the A$1 billion Riverland solar storage project, would have solar capacity of 330 megawatts (MW) and up to 400 megawatt hours of storage capacity, which would make it the world’s largest battery.

The Australian Financial Review said Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and two of Japan’s largest power utilities were eyeing the projects.

Mitsubishi has a tie-up with Lyon Group on the battery side of the business.

The three projects up for sale have yet to start construction as they are awaiting connection agreements with local transmission companies.

“These are ground-breaking projects, so it’s understandable that connection processes have taken longer than Lyon had hoped at the beginning,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
