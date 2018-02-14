FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Science News
February 14, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Scientists, fishermen in Macedonia team up to save rare trout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OHRID, Macedonia (Reuters) - Macedonian scientists and fishermen have teamed up to start the artificial breeding of a species of trout unique to Lake Ohrid, its tributaries and outlet, the Black Drim river.

Poaching and overfishing have driven the Ohrid trout to the verge of extinction, despite conservation efforts, including a 10-year fishing ban imposed by the Macedonian government that ran until 2014.

Slideshow (6 Images)

“The biggest problem is poaching with so-called tangle nets, which have a mesh that is smaller than allowed,” said Dimitar, a local fisherman.

Under the new conservation program, fishermen from Lake Ohrid use nets to catch spawning fish, carefully placing them in holding containers.

Scientists from the Hydrobiological Institute of Ohrid then milk the roe and sperm from the fish and release fertilized eggs into the lake, said biologist Zoran Spirkoski.

“To help both the people and the Lake Ohrid trout ... a part of the (trout) population can be ... rebuilt through this kind of restocking,” Spirkoski said.

Reporting by Ognen Teofilovski; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.