March 5, 2018 / 6:05 PM / in a day

Malawi cholera death toll rises to 19, health ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - The death toll from cholera in the southern African nation of Malawi has increased from eight to 19, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the number of cases has risen from 546 recorded in January to 718 in 13 of Malawi’s 28 districts and a total of 19 deaths.

It said the capital, Lilongwe, and northern district of Karonga, which borders Zambia, accounted for the most cases totaling 552 and 14 deaths.

The outbreak has been blamed on drinking water from shallow, contaminated sources.

Reporting by Frank Phiri; editing by Ed Stoddard, Larry King

