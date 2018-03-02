FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's January export growth seen quickening to 11.4 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s export growth is expected to have accelerated in January, a Reuters poll showed, amid improved global demand.

Lorries cross a bridge in Klang, Malaysia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

January’s exports likely rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a survey of 10 economists.

Individual estimates, however, ranged widely between 5 percent to 16.1 percent.

Exports in December rose 4.7 percent on year, slowing sharply after five months of double-digit growth.

Imports were seen growing 8 percent annually in January, edging up from 7.9 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.

January’s trade surplus is expected to narrow slightly to 7 billion ringgit ($1.79 billion), from 7.3 billion ringgit in December.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.