Malaysia's November export growth seen slowing to 13.9 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll
January 4, 2018 / 4:04 AM / in 2 days

Malaysia's November export growth seen slowing to 13.9 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports in November are expected to grow at a slower annual pace than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, although growth likely remained robust due to strong global demand.

FILE PHOTO: The Panama-registered cargo ship "YM Los Angeles" approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

The median forecast from 10 economists surveyed was for exports in November to expand 13.9 percent from a year ago, down from the 18.9 percent growth in October.

Individual estimates ranged between 9.2 percent and 17.2 percent.

Malaysia has enjoyed double-digit growth in exports over the past 11 months, peaking at 32.5 percent in May 2017.

Imports were also seen growing 13.9 percent annually in November, down sharply from 20.9 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.

The trade surplus in November is expected to widen slightly to 10.9 billion ringgit ($2.71 billion), from 10.6 billion ringgit in October.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
