Malaysia's attorney general vows action against wrongdoers in 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new attorney-general Tommy Thomas said on Wednesday that his first priority would be to institute criminal and civil action against “alleged wrongdoers” in the graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

“The government’s first and immediate priority is all matters pertaining to 1MDB,” Thomas told reporters on his first day in office.

“I have studied all the papers in that scandal. We will institute criminal and civil proceedings in our courts against the alleged wrongdoers,” he added.

1MDB, a state fund founded by former premier Najib Razak, is the subject of global money-laundering probes.