FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 million paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 2 months ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 million paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - State fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) on Friday said it had remitted the equivalent of $350 million to Abu Dhabi’s government-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi once again extended a deadline for troubled Malaysian fund 1MDB, the subject of allegations of fraud and money-laundering, to make a $603 million debt payment, provided at least $310 million was paid by Aug. 12. The rest of the money plus interest would be payable by Aug. 31.

“All funds paid to IPIC are from proceeds of the ongoing rationalisation programme,” 1MDB said in a statement, referring to the reallocation and sale of the funds’ assets undertaken over the last two years.

An IPIC spokesman confirmed the payment had been received, but did not elaborate.

1MDB had originally agreed to pay $1.2 billion in two installments to IPIC, with the first of about $600 million due by July 31. The fund did not honor that commitment and IPIC then gave it a grace period that ended on Tuesday, a deadline that was also missed by 1MDB.

Reporting by Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.