Bitcoin hits new record high of $10,044.29: Coindesk website
#Fintech
November 29, 2017 / 2:42 AM / 2 days ago

Bitcoin hits new record high of $10,044.29: Coindesk website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Virtual currency bitcoin rose to an all-time high above $10,000 on Wednesday, according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk.

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

The high of $10,044.29 took its gains in the past month to about 63 percent. On another major trading platform, the Luxembourg-based BitStamp BTC=BTSP, bitcoin was trading just shy of that big figure at $9,999.

It has soared more than 900 percent so far this year, posting the largest gain of all asset classes, on expanding financial and mainstream use.

Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
