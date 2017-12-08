FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent to below $15,000
December 8, 2017 / 5:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent to below $15,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled more than 12 percent in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session.

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Bitcoin was down 12.6 percent on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66 BTC=BTSP.

It was still up more than 30 percent for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
