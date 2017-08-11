FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
August 11, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 3 days ago

Fed buys $5.2 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $5.161 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, compared with $7.281 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

