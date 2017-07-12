Nasdaq short interest down 0.3 percent in late June

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square, in New York City, NY, U.S. April 25, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent in the second half of June, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of June 30, short interest fell to about 8.503 billion shares, compared with 8.532 billion shares as of June 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.