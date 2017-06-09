FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health
June 9, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 2 months ago

Mars recalls some chocolates due to likely Salmonella presence

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Confectioner Mars Inc, owner of the Mars and M&M brands, said on Friday that it had voluntarily recalled some products sold under the Galaxy brand in the UK and Ireland as it detected the possible presence of Salmonella in the ingredients.

The products, including the Galaxy Minstrels and Galaxy Counters bars, with a best-before date ranging between May 6, 2018 and May 13, 2018 were recalled as a precautionary measure, the British and Irish units of Mars said.

Mars also said it had received no complaints regarding the affected products and that it was working closely with relevant food safety authorities regarding the recall.

The company, which makes the Mars Bars that Harry Potter meant to buy on his first trip aboard the Hogwarts Express, said it came across the issue during a routine testing process.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

