FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Americas
September 12, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediaset working on big deal in European TV sector: CEO

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest private broadcaster Mediaset is working on a large merger or acquisition in Europe’s TV sector, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Mediaset's Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi smiles during media conference at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“We are working on something big and something complex... we believe in it,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in reply to a question on European merger activity in the sector.

In June, Berlusconi said Mediaset was looking to create a pan-European broadcaster to fend off competition from traditional rivals and online content providers like Netflix.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, tried to broaden its business in 2016 with a pay-TV agreement with French media giant Vivendi aimed at building a southern European media powerhouse.

But the deal fell through when Vivendi, which owns 28.8 percent of the Italian group, backtracked, leading to a court battle.

“When the deal is done, we’ll announce it,” Berlusconi said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.