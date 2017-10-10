FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute
October 10, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 7 days ago

Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris, France, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Mediaset (MS.MI) rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.

Bloomberg said in a source-based report that Vivendi was considering giving Mediaset a compensation package that may be valued around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The report also added that Mediaset’s Premium pay-TV unit could become part of a joint venture that is being set up between Vivendi’s own pay-TV arm Canal+ and Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI). Vivendi is the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia with a 24 percent stake.

Mediaset shares were up 3 percent by 1455 GMT, while Telecom Italia stock was down 1.3 percent.

Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak

