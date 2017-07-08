FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
July 8, 2017

America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS

1 Min Read

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.

In November, America Movil said its wireless subsidiary had agreed to purchase 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. It did not disclose the terms of the deal. In May, the company received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to proceed with the purchase.

America Movil has said the acquisition boosts its offer of high-speed data services.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Robert Birsel

