MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank raised interest rates on Thursday to a nine-year high, as expected, in order to contain worries that inflation may not cool as quickly as forecast.

Banco de Mexico’s governing board unanimously voted to hike the key rate MXCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, as forecast by 17 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters last week.