FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mexican inflation at highest in more than eight years in June
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 2 months ago

Mexican inflation at highest in more than eight years in June

2 Min Read

A general view of a market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2017. Picture taken January 11, 2017.Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate rose faster than expected in early June to its highest in more than eight years, reinforcing expectations for another interest rate hike by the central bank on Thursday.

Inflation for the year through mid-June was 6.30 percent MXCPHI=ECI, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for 6.25 percent.

That was higher than the 6.16 percent rate seen in the second-half of May and the highest since January 2009.

Mexico's central bank is expected to raise interest rates later on Thursday to contain the spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.

The closely watched annual core price rate, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, ticked up to 4.82 MXCPIC=ECI, above forecasts of 4.76 percent and compared to a 4.81 percent rate in the second half of May.

Mexican consumer prices rose 0.15 percent during the first half of June compared to the prior monthMXCPIF=ECI, while the core price index MXCPIH=ECI climbed 0.17 percent.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.