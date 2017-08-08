Mexico central bank seen holding interest rates steady: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold borrowing costs steady this Thursday amid signs that a spike in consumer prices is close to peaking and following a recovery in the peso currency.

The Banco de Mexico is seen leaving unchanged its benchmark rate 7.00 percent on Aug. 10 according to all 18 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The central bank has hiked in its previous seven meetings, taking the rate to an over eight-year high.

Data due on Wednesday is expected to show that Mexico’s annual inflation rate rose to a more than 8-1/2 year high in July, but policymakers and private analysts think the rate could soon begin to drop.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens told Reuters it was likely the bank would pause its cycle of interest rate hikes this month.

A recovery in the Mexican peso this year has dampened concerns that currency weakness could fan inflation even higher.

Mexico’s peso has rallied back from a record low in January as U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from threats to impose big tariffs on imports from Mexico and toward a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The central bank will issue its decision at 1 p.m. local time [GMT 1800] on Thursday.