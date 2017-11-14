FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico will respond to U.S. NAFTA proposals on autos, sunset clause
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in 12 hours

Mexico will respond to U.S. NAFTA proposals on autos, sunset clause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Idelfonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that at the next round of talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Mexican negotiators will respond to U.S. proposals on higher U.S. content for automobiles and a sunset clause.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo is pictured attends the delivery of a report to the Economic Commission of the Chamber of Deputies at National Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The next round of NAFTA talks kicks off on Wendesday in Mexico City. At the last round in October, U.S. negotiators proposed changes to the rules of origin for autos, which are used to determine how much of a vehicle must be made in a certain place to fall under the deal.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
