IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow by 1.9 percent next year after expansion slows to 2.1 percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.
Mexico’s economy expanded by 2.3 percent last year.
The IMF also forecast that Mexico’s inflation will rapidly slow in 2018 and converge towards its target of 3 percent by the end of the year.
The report praised macroeconomic policies it says have helped the economy weather uncertainty over Mexico’s trading relationship with the United States.
