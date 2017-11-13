IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow by 1.9 percent next year after expansion slows to 2.1 percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.

A buyer and seller exchange Mexican pesos in a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico’s economy expanded by 2.3 percent last year.

The IMF also forecast that Mexico’s inflation will rapidly slow in 2018 and converge towards its target of 3 percent by the end of the year.

The report praised macroeconomic policies it says have helped the economy weather uncertainty over Mexico’s trading relationship with the United States.