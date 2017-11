MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Sunday that he thought inflation had reached its maximum level and that it was on track to meet a 3-percent target in 2018.

Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens takes part in the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

In an interview on Mexican television, Carstens said that minimum wage increases should be prudent and by way of higher productivity.