FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican currency, stocks weaken on Canada NAFTA report
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican currency, stocks weaken on Canada NAFTA report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency weakened against the dollar on Wednesday and stocks extended losses after a Reuters report said Canada increasingly believes that U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce his intention to withdraw from the NAFTA trade treaty.

Mexican peso banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Two government sources told Reuters they expected Trump to make his move at about the same time that negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet in late January for another round of talks to modernize NAFTA.[nL1N1P51LP]

Mexico’s peso reversed slight gains against the dollar after the report, and was trading down more than 0.6 pct at 1925 GMT, while the S&P/BM IPC stock index was down about 1.7 percent.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.