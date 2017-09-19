At least 93 dead in Mexico after quake :officials

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 93 people were killed when a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

The state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, saw the highest death toll, with officials reporting 54 deaths. The state of Puebla, where the epicenter of the quake struck, saw at least 26 deaths, the governor said.

At least four people were killed in the capital, while nine people were left dead in the neighboring state of Mexico, officials said.