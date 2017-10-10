FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico to receive $150 million from catastrophe bond after quake
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 10, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 7 days ago

Mexico to receive $150 million from catastrophe bond after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s will receive a pay out of $150 million from a catastrophe bond after a Sept. 7 quake met parameters for magnitude, location and depth, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Oct. 4 that the government expected to receive the funds and that it is looking at placing a new issue.

Mexico was hit by two devastating quakes last month, the Sept. 19 tremor that hit Mexico City hard and an even more powerful earthquake that struck the country’s south on Sept. 7.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle. Editing by Christine Murray

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.