February 9, 2018 / 2:49 PM / in a day

Earthquake hits near Mexico's Pacific coast, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico’s Pacific coast near the major port of Manzanillo on Friday, but no major damage or injures were immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the epicenter of the quake 31 miles (50 km) southwest of Manzanillo and at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

Juan Michel, an employee of the Alondra Hotel in the nearby town of Barra de Navidad, said shaking was strongly felt by guests in what he described as two separate tremors.

“The second one was stronger ... with a lot of movement of buildings and parked trucks,” he said, adding there was no need to evacuate the hotel.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

