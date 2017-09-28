FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft search engine Bing to focus on PC search market: CEO
September 27, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 19 days ago

Microsoft search engine Bing to focus on PC search market: CEO

Angela Moon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Wednesday the company’s search engine, Bing, will focus on expanding in the PC search market after losing its deal with Apple Inc’s voice assistant Siri.

“Bing is a big business growing at a strong double-digit rate, and we see a significant opportunity for us even on the PC side,” Nadella said at a Reuters newsmaker event in New York.

Earlier this week, Apple said it would replace Bing as its default search engine for Siri on iOS and Spotlight on Mac with Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Bing, the second-largest search engine in the United States, was the default engine for Siri since 2013. It is still the search engine that powers Yahoo! Inc, AOL and Amazon.com Inc.

In the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report, Microsoft said its search advertising revenue grew 8 percent year-to-year.

Reporting by Angela Moon and Salvador Rodriguez; Editing by Leslie Adler

