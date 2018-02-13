FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Business News
February 13, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Iraq oil minister says talks on supply cut agreement to wait until December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Iraq oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Tuesday there was no discussion about exiting the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on supply cuts and such talks will have to wait until December.

Speaking at a conference on reconstruction of the war-torn country in Kuwait city, he also said Iraq is in full compliance with its quota of cuts. He added that he was not worried about current prices, which are “normal fluctuations”.

Reporting By Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.