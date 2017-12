FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had no national security concerns about the drugmaker’s planned takeover of U.S. seeds group Monsanto (MON.N), giving its go-ahead.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Bayer and Monsanto will continue to cooperate with other authorities to complete the transaction in early 2018, Bayer said in a statement on Friday.