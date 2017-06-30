FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer files for Monsanto takeover approval with EU regulators
June 30, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

Bayer files for Monsanto takeover approval with EU regulators

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014.Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto (MON.N) with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.

Bayer has previously said it was aiming to file by the end of this month and that it expected the EU Commission to conduct an in-depth antitrust assessment of the tie-up.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editign by Victoria Bryan

