2 months ago
China regulator welcomes MSCI inclusion of 'A' shares
June 21, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 2 months ago

China regulator welcomes MSCI inclusion of 'A' shares

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it appreciated the decision by MSCI to include Chinese shares in its emerging markets index and pledged to improve rules and mechanisms to expedite foreign investment in Chinese shares.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement the decision by MSCI reflected global investor confidence in China's good economic prospects and financial market stability.

Reporting by John Ruwitch, Samuel Shen and Wang Jing; Editing by Richard Pullin

