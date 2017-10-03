The Killers land first Billboard No. 1 with 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Las Vegas rockers The Killers landed their first chart-topping album on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, staving off new records from rapper Macklemore and R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

“Wonderful Wonderful,” the fifth studio album by The Killers, sold 118,000 album units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Macklemore’s latest album, “Gemini,” debuted at No. 2 with 51,000 album units sold, while Aiko’s “Trip” came in at No. 5 with sales of 37,000 album units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Monday’s chart win was bittersweet for The Killers after 59 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

While The Killers had no affiliation with the festival, the band tweeted: “We’ve got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas.”

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, alt-rockers Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” climbed to No. 1 from No. 4, with 65,000 copies sold.