FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
February 26, 2018 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

Mylan director Wendy Cameron to retire from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) said on Monday non-executive director Wendy Cameron, who had been under investor pressure to step down, will retire.

    Cameron used to head Mylan’s compensation committee when director Robert Coury came under fire for his near $100 million pay package last year, at a time of growing backlash from U.S. consumers over the price of the company’s life-saving allergy treatment EpiPen.

    More than a third of the investors voting at the generic drugmaker’s annual meeting last year cast votes against Coury, while over half voted against Cameron.

    The company said it had nominated Pauline van der Meer Mohr for election to its board.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra In Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.