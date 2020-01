FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at the booth of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton Group, former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, in Hanover, Germany September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

(Reuters) - German truck manufacturer Traton SE (8TRA.DE) said on Thursday it had made a $2.9 billion offer to buy the remaining shares in Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) it does not already own.

Traton, Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) truck unit, said it owns a 16.8% stake in Navistar.

Traton has agreed to pay $35 per Navistar share.

