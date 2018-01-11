FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle says sells Australian chocolate brand Violet Crumble
January 11, 2018 / 2:16 PM / a day ago

Nestle says sells Australian chocolate brand Violet Crumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was selling its Australian chocolate bar Violet Crumble to local confectionery group Robern Menz for an undisclosed sum.

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

    Nestle said in a statement it remained committed to manufacturing other confectionery brands, such as KitKat, Milkybar, Allens and Soothers in Australia.

    Nestle is in the middle of a portfolio review as it seeks to get rid of underperforming brands and gear its business more towards health and wellness. It is expected to pick a buyer for its U.S. chocolate business by the end of this week, sources told Reuters.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
