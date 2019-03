The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will not make its programming available through a coming TV service expected to be unveiled by Apple Inc, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Monday.

“We prefer to let our customers watch our content on our service,” Hastings told reporters at a briefing at the company’s offices in Hollywood.