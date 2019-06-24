Technology Photos
June 24, 2019 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google to spend further 1 billion euros to build Dutch data centers

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outs a Google offcie near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dave Paresh/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Monday it will invest an additional 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, including a new facility in Middenmeer.

The company had previously said it is spending 1.5 billion euros to build and then expand a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

On a call with reporters, Joe Kava, Google’s chief of data centers, said the two sites will employ around 500 people once they are built.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
