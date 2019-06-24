Google to spend further 1 billion euros to build Dutch data centers

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Monday it will invest an additional 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, including a new facility in Middenmeer.
The company had previously said it is spending 1.5 billion euros to build and then expand a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands.
On a call with reporters, Joe Kava, Google’s chief of data centers, said the two sites will employ around 500 people once they are built.
