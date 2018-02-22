FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Dutch prosecutors say won't open criminal case against big tobacco firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Thursday rejected a call by civil groups, hospitals and the city of Amsterdam to open a criminal case against major tobacco companies, saying the firms had adequately warned smokers of the health risks.

The groups filed a formal complaint in 2016 accusing four major tobacco companies of a range of offences, including misleading marketing and causing deaths.

“It is the smoker – aware of the health risks – who accepts the considerable chance of any resulting health damage by starting to smoke or, having already started, not choosing to quit,” the prosecutors said in a statement dismissing the case.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones

