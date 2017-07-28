FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
New Zealand ministry says cattle disease outbreak under control
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
July 28, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 12 days ago

New Zealand ministry says cattle disease outbreak under control

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cattle feed in a field on the South Island, New Zealand March 29, 2016.Henning Gloystein/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's first outbreak of a serious bacterial cattle disease was well under control, the Primary Industries ministry said on Friday, with stock movement restrictions in place and testing continuing.

News of the discovery of mycoplasma bovis earlier this week on a single farm in the world's largest dairy exporter briefly knocked the local currency lower, given the importance of the industry to New Zealand's economy.

The ministry said movement restrictions had been placed on 16 individual properties after the infection was confirmed at one farm in the Van Leeuwen Dairy Group, a large scale dairy business on the country's South Island with some 12,550 cows.

"At this time we are still determining the scale of this situation through on-farm sampling and testing, and tracing of movements of stock on and off the properties," the ministry's regional controller Dr. Chris Rodwell said in a statement.

The ministry said a farmer had euthanized a small number of animals voluntarily for animal welfare reasons.

FILE PHOTO: A New Zealand Dollar note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017.Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The disease, which is common in many countries, can have a serious effect on cattle, but does not infect humans or present food safety risks to milk or milk products, the ministry said.

The infection is spread by close contact between animals and not across big distances by wind or water. It can also be present in milk and be transmitted to other cows in that way, it added.

The New Zealand dollar was slightly lower on the day, having touched its highest in over two years in the previous trading session.

Analysts said there had been concerns of a knee-jerk reaction to news of the disease that could affect market access for New Zealand's diary products.

"But that doesn't seem to have happened with the passing of time already, so at this point we are thinking it is going to be a relatively small issue," said Doug Steel, senior economist at BNZ.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.