FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Members of UK convenience retailer Nisa back Co-op takeover
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Asia
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
November 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Members of UK convenience retailer Nisa back Co-op takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The shopowner members of Nisa Retail, the British wholesaler and convenience retailer, on Monday voted in favor of the Co-operative Group’s (42TE.L) 137.5 million pounds ($180 million) takeover.

Nisa said that at a court meeting held in Leeds, northern England, members voted 75.8 percent in favor of the Co-op’s offer.

The offer still requires clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which Nisa said was expected around March next year.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.