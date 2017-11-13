Members of UK convenience retailer Nisa back Co-op takeover

LONDON (Reuters) - The shopowner members of Nisa Retail, the British wholesaler and convenience retailer, on Monday voted in favor of the Co-operative Group’s (42TE.L) 137.5 million pounds ($180 million) takeover.

Nisa said that at a court meeting held in Leeds, northern England, members voted 75.8 percent in favor of the Co-op’s offer.

The offer still requires clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which Nisa said was expected around March next year.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)