North Korea rejects U.S. accusation, says it is not linked to any cyber attacks
December 21, 2017 / 4:31 AM / in 5 days

North Korea rejects U.S. accusation, says it is not linked to any cyber attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday Pyongyang is not linked to any cyber attacks, the North’s first response since the United States publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cyber security breach.

FILE PHOTO: A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec, in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 15, 2017. Courtesy of Symantec/Handout via REUTERS

“As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.,” the spokesman said, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.

The U.S. accusation was a serious political provocation against North Korea that Pyongyang would never tolerate, the spokesman said. The May cyber attack crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

