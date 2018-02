OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian authorities will buy the rare-disease treatment Spinraza for patients from U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc at a cost of 7 million Norwegian crowns ($880,381.33) per year per patient, public broadcaster NRK reported on Monday.

Spinraza treats the rare, often fatal disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Norwegian authorities will cover the costs for minors only.

($1 = 7.9511 Norwegian crowns)