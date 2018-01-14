Norway's Lofoten region to remain off-limits to oil firms: government

MOSS, Norway (Reuters) - Norway’s Arctic region of Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja will remain off-limits to oil exploration at least until the next election for parliament, which is due in 2021, the government said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - A fishing boat enters the harbour at the Arctic port of Svolvaer in northern Norway March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Sunday announced an agreement to include in her cabinet the centrist Liberal Party, which had demanded that the cod-rich region’s waters continue to be shielded from oil drilling.

Norway is western Europe’s top producer of oil and natural gas.