FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Lofoten region to remain off-limits to oil firms: government
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China absence looms over Canada meeting on North Korea
Asia
China absence looms over Canada meeting on North Korea
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Technology
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 14, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Norway's Lofoten region to remain off-limits to oil firms: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSS, Norway (Reuters) - Norway’s Arctic region of Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja will remain off-limits to oil exploration at least until the next election for parliament, which is due in 2021, the government said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - A fishing boat enters the harbour at the Arctic port of Svolvaer in northern Norway March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Sunday announced an agreement to include in her cabinet the centrist Liberal Party, which had demanded that the cod-rich region’s waters continue to be shielded from oil drilling.

Norway is western Europe’s top producer of oil and natural gas.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.