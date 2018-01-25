FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Norway wealth fund shuffles U.S. logistics property portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD.N) have sold 27 logistics properties from their joint U.S. portfolio to a unit of Blackstone (BX.N), the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

    Norges Bank Real Estate Management received $110.1 million for its 45 percent ownership in the Chicago, Florida and New Jersey buildings, which were acquired as part of a larger portfolio in May 2015.

    The fund said it had also bought a stake in a logistics property in San Francisco, paying $29.1 million for a 45 percent stake, while Prologis would buy the rest and manage the site.

    Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely

