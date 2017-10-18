FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says ‍revolade shows long-term disease control for chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia​
October 18, 2017

Novartis says ‍revolade shows long-term disease control for chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenia​

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis said on Wednesday a long term study of ‍its Revolade drug showed good results in treating chronic and persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) - a condition where patients’ blood does not clot normally.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Patients with ITP, which is caused by a low number of platelets, suffer bruising, bleeding and in some cases can even bleed to death.

The study showed platelet counts were elevated within two weeks of using Revolade treatment, with reduced overall bleeding, Novartis said.

