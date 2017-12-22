FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis combo therapy for melanoma gets FDA priority review
#Health
December 22, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 4 days ago

Novartis combo therapy for melanoma gets FDA priority review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for Novartis’s Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist for treating some patients with advanced melanoma, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The review covers the combination therapy for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations following complete resection.

In October, the FDA also granted breakthrough therapy designation to Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation following complete resection, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
