November 15, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A ruling on Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV may come in 2018, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in October that Qualcomm has offered to buy NXP without some of its patents in a bid to win EU antitrust regulatory approval. The deal, the biggest-ever for the semiconductor industry, would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
