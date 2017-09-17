FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O.G. Oil & Gas intends to buy majority stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
September 17, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a month ago

O.G. Oil & Gas intends to buy majority stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - O.G. Oil & Gas Ltd’s Singapore unit intends to buy a 65.7 percent stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd, it said in a notice on Sunday.

New Zealand Oil & Gas already had a partial offer from rival Zeta Energy Pte Ltd, which the board had urged shareholders to reject.

O.G. proposed payment of NZ$0.77 ($0.55) per share of New Zealand Oil & Gas, valuing the company at NZ$80.7 million ($58.21 million). The board said in a Sept. 15 statement that an informal proposal from O.G. appeared to be the superior offer.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.