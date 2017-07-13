FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China's HNA buys Odebrecht stake in Rio Airport for $19 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 7:19 PM / a month ago

China's HNA buys Odebrecht stake in Rio Airport for $19 million

1 Min Read

Luggage is pictured in Rio de Janeiro's International airport, Brazil, July 13, 2017.Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The transport unit of Odebrecht SA, the Brazilian conglomerate at the heart of a global graft scandal, has concluded the sale of a stake in Rio de Janeiro international airport to China's HNA Infrastructure Co Ltd (0357.HK) for $19 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The stake was the equivalent of 30 percent in the airport, Brazil's second busiest.

Reuters reported in April that HNA was in talks to buy the stake and Brazil's government confirmed the deal.

The deal is subject to approval by Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE and aviation industry regulator ANAC.

Odebrecht has admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries as part of a $3.5 billion settlement with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities. Fallout from corruption probes involving the group is slowing down infrastructure development in Latin America, Moody's Investor Service noted in a report.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.