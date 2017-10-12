FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auditor values Oi assets at $12.9 billion in Brazil bankruptcy case
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
October 12, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 5 days ago

Auditor values Oi assets at $12.9 billion in Brazil bankruptcy case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Consumers stand in front of an Oi store, Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Oi SA’s (OIBR3.SA) assets are worth 40.8 billion reais ($12.9 billion) but that could drop by more than a half if the indebted Brazilian phone company is forced to sell them in a hurry, a financial auditor said on Thursday.

Auditor Ernst & Young LLP estimated the so-called forced liquidation value of assets held by Oi and subsidiaries included in its bankruptcy protection process at 17.9 billion reais, according to a securities filing.

That would cover less than 30 percent of the 65.4 billion reais worth of debt under renegotiation.

The figures highlight the difficulties of finding a solution for Oi’s debt problems as management, bondholders and regulators struggle to reach consensus in Brazil’s biggest-ever in-court renegotiation case.

Oi on Wednesday submitted a debt restructuring plan that would limit the debt-for-equity swap demanded by creditors to 25 percent of its capital, far below the 88 percent proposed by a group of bondholders in August.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.