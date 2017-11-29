Brazil bankruptcy judge puts back Oi creditor meeting to Dec. 19

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The judge handling the bankruptcy restructuring of Brazilian telecoms Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) decided on Wednesday to postpone a meeting of creditors until Dec. 19 because stakeholders could not agree on key issues.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is pictured on a payphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Judge Fernando Viana said in his decision released by his court that the company’s debt restructuring plan, the largest bankruptcy case in Latin American history, must be submitted by Dec. 12 so that the creditors can vote on it a week later.